BYU women’s volleyball has added three new recruits to the 2018 roster—Whitney McEwan, Madi Robinson and Riley Lyman—head coach Heather Olmstead announced Friday.

McEwan comes to Provo from Woods Cross High School and Bountiful, Utah. She will play middle blocker for BYU.

“Whitney has great size and athleticism that will help her be a great middle blocker at BYU,” Olmstead said. “She has a knack for blocking and finds herself stuffing a lot of balls. Whitney has embraced the growth mindset and wants to be great. We love Whitney’s enthusiasm and she will bring a lot of energy to the team.”

McEwan was most recently named an AVCA Under Armour Third-Team All-American, as well as first-team All-State in 2017.

Robinson comes to Provo after leading her Lone Peak High School squad to back-to-back state championships.

“Madi is a great athlete with a big arm and the ability to score from both the left and the right,” Olmstead said. “We are excited about Madi’s ability to play six rotations. She wants to be great and understands the work it takes to keep getting better. Madi plays with a lot of emotion that Cougar fans will enjoy watching.”

The outside hitter was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American, as well as a finalist for the 2017 PrepVolleyball.com National Player of the Year.

Lyman, a junior college transfer from Snow College, will compete as an outside hitter for the Cougars.

“Riley is a skilled outside hitter who will bring experience to our team,” Olmstead said. “She is a six-rotation outside who knows how to score and loves to play defense. She had a great career at Snow, which will serve her well as she joins our team this summer. We love Riley’s raw emotion and love for the game.”

The incoming junior was recently named an AVCA Two-Year College First-Team All-American in 2017 and added to the NJCAA First Team All-America list.

The three signees will join the team in the fall of 2018 alongside fellow newcomers Heather Gneiting and Tayler Tausinga.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.