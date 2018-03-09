BYU softball edged Hawai’i, 2-1, on the second day of the Outrigger Resorts Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament on Thursday.

BYU (10-12) scored two runs on three hits to defeat Hawai’i (11-9) in the teams’ second matchup of the season. The Cougars gave up just four hits and played an errorless game with Arissa Paulson getting the win and Kerisa Viramontes earning the save.

"Our pitchers stepped up tonight and pitched a great game," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "We played solid defense and scratched out enough runs to win. It was a great overall effort."

Madison Merrell went 2-for-3 at the plate for BYU, while Rylee Jensen’s home run was the Cougars' only other hit of the game.

During the first at-bat of the game, Jensen homered to right-center to give BYU an early 1-0 lead.

In the second frame, Paulson reached on a throwing error by the Hawai’i pitcher. Allie Hancock came in as a pinch-runner and later stole home to make it 2-0.

The Cougars surrendered their only run of the game in the fifth when the Rainbow Wahine's Brittnee Rossi came home from third as BYU turned a double play up the middle. The Cougars maintained their advantage the rest of the way to earn the victory.

The Outrigger Resorts Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament continues for the Cougars on Friday against East Carolina at 4 p.m. HT. A link to the live stats will be available on the BYU softball schedule page