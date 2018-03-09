LAS VEGAS — Oregon did it to Utah once again.

For the fourth time since 2013, the Ducks knocked the Utes out of the Pac-12 tournament. The latest was a 68-66 setback late Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Oregon’s successful rally denied Utah an opportunity to reach the tourney’s semifinals for the fourth time in six years and third appearance in four seasons.

The loss most likely will cost the Utes an NCAA tournament berth as well. An NIT bid is expected Sunday after (19-11) pursuing their fifth consecutive 20-win season.

Justin Bibbins scored 20 points for Utah. David Collette returned from an injury to score 16 and Sedrick Barefield finished with 11.

The Utes led 30-25 at the end of a first half featuring seven ties and five lead changes. Bibbins had a game-high nine points at the break and made a 3-pointer in the final minute to cap an 8-3 run that broke a 22-22 standstill.

The Ducks managed just one field goal in the last 6:21 of the half and shot just 29.6 percent over the first 20 minutes.

Collette, who played just seven minutes in last Saturday’s 64-54 win over Colorado before spraining his ankle, wound up starting for the Utes. The senior won the opening jump and wound up scoring four of Utah’s first seven points before getting sidelined with two fouls.

Early in the second half, Collette made a couple of dunks during a forceful response to Oregon taking a 33-32 lead. Utah used a 15-6 outburst to regain control of the game. Rawson and Bibbins set the pace with six and five points, respectively, during the stretch.

Leading 47-39 with 12½ minutes left to play, the Utes remained in front for the balance of the game. They took their biggest lead — at 54-43 — a few minutes later following a 3-pointer by Barefield and a pair of baskets by Collette.

Although Collette picked up his fourth foul shortly thereafter and had to leave the game for a while, he returned for a dunk to help that gave Utah a 62-57 edge with 4:03 to go.

It wasn’t enough, though, to fend off Oregon. The Ducks battled back to take a pair of leads in the final 1:14. MiKyle McIntosh scored the go-ahead points both times. The second came on a three-point play that capped all scoring in the contest.

A last-second layup by Barefield was blocked by Kenny Wooten. Oregon’s Elijah Brown recovered the rebound as time expired.

Oregon and USC meet on Friday. The Trojans advanced with a 61-48 decision over Oregon State. Top-seeded Arizona and No. 5 UCLA square off in the other semifinal. The Wildcats defeated Colorado 83-67 in the quarterfinals, while the Bruins topped Stanford 88-77.

