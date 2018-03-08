LAS VEGAS — No. 3 seed Utah was dealt an early exit at the Pac-12 tournament, falling to Oregon 68-66 in the league quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Turning point: Oregon's MiKyle McIntosh hit a difficult leaner in the paint with 1:02 to play as he was fouled by David Collette. That was Collette's fifth foul, and McIntosh hit the free throw to give the Ducks a 68-66 lead.

After empty possessions by both teams, the Utes got the ball back with 8.4 seconds to play. The Utes' hopes were dashed when Sedrick Barefield's layup was blocked by Kenny Wooten, ending the game.

The heroes: Elijah Brown scored 21 points, all on seven 3-pointers, to lead the Ducks. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Justin Bibbins paced the Utes with 20 points, hitting two 3-pointers and making 10 of 11 free throws while adding four assists and three rebounds.

3 keys

• Utah made just four field goals over the final 10 minutes of the contest, as Oregon climbed back from an 11-point deficit with 9:57 to play.

• Utah had a distinct shooting advantage, hitting 51.2 percent of its shots from the field compared to 37.7 percent for the Ducks. While both teams made a similar number of 3-pointers, the Utes were more efficient, hitting 8 of 17 compared to Oregon making 9 of 23.

• Oregon hit 19 of 25 free throws, compared to 14 of 19 for the Utes.

Utah almanac: 19-11, Lost 1

Next up: Postseason play, TBD