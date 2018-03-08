Ravell Call , Ravell Call
The Utah State Aggies celebrate as a teammate hits a three point shot against the Boise State Broncos to end the first half during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Related Links

LAS VEGAS — For the second straight day, the Utah State Aggies started slow at the Mountain West Conference Tournament before turning it on and getting a victory. This time the No. 7-seeded Aggies knocked off No. 2-seeded Boise State Broncos 78-75, beating them for the second time this season.

Turning point: Down by as many as 16 in the first half, Utah State trailed 51-41 with 15:19 remaining before going on a 9-0 run. From there the teams battled, with the Aggies taking a 74-73 edge with 57 seconds left. Up 77-75 with 24 seconds remaining, Utah State committed a turnover on the inbounds pass only to see the Broncos do the same on the ensuing possession. BSU got the ball back on a tie-up, however, but Chandler Hutchison missed a floater. Aggie guard Koby McEwen was fouled with 7.6 seconds and made one free throw. Hutchison had a good look to tie the game at the buzzer but missed.

The hero: Former Bountiful Brave Sam Merrill led Utah State with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists, including a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to put the Aggies up by four.

3 keys:

• Utah State made 14 3-pointers compared to 10 for the Broncos.

• Bronco star Chandler Hutchison shot just 4-of-13 from the field and finished with 14 points.

• In all, BSU scored just four points over the final 3:26 of the game.

Aggies almanac: 17-16, Won 3

Next up: The Aggies will play Thursday night's winner of the New Mexico-Wyoming matchup in the semifinals on Friday night.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com