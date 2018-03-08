Utah State women's tennis (8-6, 0-0 MW) posted a 5-2 victory over UC Riverside (1-12, 0-3 Big West) on Thursday. The victory marked the 100th career win for head coach Sean McInerney.

"It was not our best day, but I was proud of the way we came out in singles and took care of business," McInerney said. "We are still learning to compete from start to finish, but we dealt with some adversity and found a way to win today."

Utah State trailed early in the match after UC Riverside won the doubles point. UC Riverside freshman Tia Elpusan and sophomore Sara Khattab won, 6-0, against USU senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane. Sophomore Rhoda Tanui and senior Sabrina Demerath won, 6-2, at the No. 3 doubles spot. Sophomore Lauren Wolfe and senior Tamilla Vaksman clinched the point for the Highlanders with a 6-3 win at the No. 2 spot against redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor and freshman Sasha Pisareva.

USU sophomore Hannah Jones evened the score at 1-1 with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles against junior Tracy Van. Demerath gave Utah State the lead after dropping just two games in her match at the No. 2 spot against Khattab, winning 6-0, 6-2. UC Riverside again even up the score after Vaksman won, 6-4, 6-4, at the No. 6 spot against Taylor.

Tanui gave Utah State the 3-2 advantage after a 6-3, 6-4 win at the No. 4 spot over Wolfe. Pisareva clinched the match for Aggies for the second-straight match with a 7-5, 6-4 win at the No. 1 spot against Elpusan. O'Meara rounded out the singles results with a 7-6, 6-2 win at the No. 3 spot.

Utah State returns to the courts on Friday, March 9, as the Aggies take on Seton Hall (3-5, 0-0 Big East) at 10 a.m. MT.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.