RENO, Nev. — The 10-seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds are officially playing the Cinderella role at the Big Sky Tournament, as they won their second game Thursday night, topping the 2-seed Idaho Vandals, 92-78.

Turning point: With the game tied at 49 early in the second half, the Thunderbirds methodically began building the lead. Their advantage grew to 10 with 7:41 remaining and they stayed steady from there.

The heroes: Brandon Better came off the bench to lead the way with 27 points. Jadon Cohee added 20 and Jamal Aytes had 17.

Better and Cohee combine for 47 as four players score in double figures. Check out the highlights from tonight's high-scoring quarterfinal matchup! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/KjRdMUMzuc — SUU Men's Basketball (@SUUBasketball) March 9, 2018

3 keys:

• SUU shot 59 percent from the field and 61 percent from behind the 3-point line.

• The Thunderbirds shot 13 more free throws than the Vandals and made 14 more.

• SUU finished with six steals and six blocks, while Idaho had two steals and zero blocks.

Thunderbirds almanac: 13-18, Won 2

Next up: SUU will play the winner of the Thursday night matchup between Eastern Washington and Portland State on Friday in the Big Sky semifinals at 9:05 p.m. MT.