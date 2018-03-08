Ravell Call , Ravell Call
Utah Valley Wolverines head coach Mark Pope yells instructions to his team as they face the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners in the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
UVU
81
CAL. STATE - BAKERSFIELD
74
LAS VEGAS — No. 2 seed Utah Valley outlasted No. 7 seed CSU Bakersfield 81-74 during the WAC tournament quarterfinals at Orleans Arena on Thursday to advance the Wolverines to the tournament semifinals.

Turning point: Moments after Rickey Holden stole the ball and made a layup to cut UVU's lead to 64-60, Conner Toolson hit his fourth 3-pointer to make it 67-60 with 2:51 to play. An intentional foul on a Jake Toolson layup less than a minute later gave the Wolverines a double-digit lead.

The heroes: Conner Toolson had 18 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Jake Toolson added a team-high 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. CSU Bakersfield's Damiyne Durham led all scorers with 29 points on 12 of 22 shooting.

3 keys

— The Wolverines out-rebounded the Roadrunners 39-27.

— UVU got 20 points from its bench, including nine each from Zach Nelson and Ben Nakwaasah, compared to 12 for CSU Bakersfield.

— The Wolverines had 20 assists, led by seven from Brandon Randolph, while the Roadrunners had 11 assists.

UVU almanac: 22-9, Won 2

Up next

Friday vs. No. 3 seed Grand Canyon, 7 p.m. MST (ESPN3)

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.
