MUSIC/DANCE

Dancesport Championships, March 9-10, 7 a.m., Marriott Center, BYU, Provo, $14-$20 (arts.byu.edu)

"Gotta Move" Dance Competition, March 9, 11 a.m.; March 10, 9 a.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $8-$10 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

BYU Winterfest: Living Legends, March 9, 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Artem Yasynskyy, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 for general, $12 for seniors, $8 for students and children (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

dancEnsemble, March 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m., Richards Building, Dance Studio Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7 (arts.byu.edu)

Dan Waldis Quintet: "A Little Jazz With Your Mancini," March 9, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $17.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Hear Us Roar," March 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theater, UVU, Orem, $6-$12 (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

“Shut Up and Dance: MJ,” March 9, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $25.50-$45.50, children ages 6 and younger not permitted (tickets.utah.edu)

Marisela/Amanda Miguel, March 9, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $65-$150 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Ventures, March 9-10, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

MOTUS After Dark, March 9, 9 p.m., Finca, 327 W. 200 South, $5 (motusafterdark.com)

“Shut Up and Dance: Purple Rain," March 10, 2 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $25.50-$45.50, children ages 6 and younger not permitted (tickets.utah.edu)

23rd Army Band, March 10, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

BYU Winterfest: Noteworthy, March 10, 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Eastern Arizona College A Capella Choir, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Shut Up and Dance: Chicago Nights,” March 10, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $25.50-$45.50, children ages 6 and younger not permitted (tickets.utah.edu)

"Pagliacci/Gianni Schicchi," March 10-18, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$99 (801-533-6683 or utahopera.org)

Acadamh Rince Irish Dancers: "An Irish Evening," March 12-13, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $8-$13 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Refuge" with Raymond Tymas-Jones, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$17.50 (801-572-2010 or utahchamberartists.org)

Jule Vera, March 13, 6 p.m., In the Venue, 219 S. 600 West, $18-$20 (inthevenueslc.com)

BYU Philharmonic, March 13, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7-$11 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Hugo Wolf’s "Italienisches Liederbuch," March 14, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (arts.byu.edu)

Jazz Jam Series, March 14, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, UVU, Orem, $5-$8 (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing with Melissa Pace Tanner, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, March 15-17, 8 p.m.; March 18, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$80 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

GETTING OUT

George Noory, March 10, 5 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $100 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"An Evening of Stars" Benefit Arts Gala, March 10, 5:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10-$90 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Disney on Ice "Follow Your Heart," March 9-10, 7 p.m.; March 10, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; March 11, 11 a.m., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$70 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

MusicGarage.org Community Awards and Youth Showcase, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Beehive Social Club, 666 S. State, $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 12-17, free for children under age 12 (musicgarage.org)

Former CIA Director John Brennan, March 14, 11 a.m., UMFA, Dumke Auditorium, U., free, seating is limited (thc.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Ballet West Academy ballet classes, dates and times vary, Trolley Square campus, 600 S. 650 East; Ballet Centre downtown campus, 52 W. 200 South; Park City campus, 6554 Creekside Lane, Park City; Thanksgiving Point campus, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors (balletwestacademy.org)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"The Drowsy Chaperone," March 9-31, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

"The Little Miamaid," March 9-April 14, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Mary Stuart," March 9-24, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Margetts Theatre, BYU, Provo, $10-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Straight," March 9-25, dates and times vary, Sorenson Unity Center, 1383 S. 900 West, $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, contains explicit sexual content and language, for mature audiences only, according to utahrep.org (435-612-0037 or utahrep.org)

"Up: The Man in the Flying Chair," March 9-17, dates and times vary, Performing Arts Building, Studio 115, U., $18 for general, $15 for military, U. staff and seniors, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under 4 not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

"When PYGs Fly," March 11, 6 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"Bye Bye Birdie," March 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"Pride and Prejudice: The Musical," March 9, 10 and 12, 7:30 p.m.; March 10, 2:30 p.m., Garden Near The Green, 3700 E. Campus Drive, Eagle Mountain, $10-$12 (westsidetheatreco.org)

"Seagull," March 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m., Noorda Theatre, UVU, Orem, $14 for general, $10 for non-UVU students and seniors (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

"Spring Awakening," March 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Courage Theatre, Westminster College, 1250 E. 1700 South, $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

“HIR,” March 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m.; March 11, 1 and 6 p.m., Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“The Weird Play," March 9-10, 8 p.m.; March 10, 4 p.m.; March 11, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 for general, $10 for students with ID; recommended for ages 12 and older, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Barefoot in the Park,” through March 17, Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Cash on Delivery," through March 17, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Footloose," through March 17, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Pirates of the Scaribbean," through March 17, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $28.95 for adults, $14.95-$18.95 for children under age 11 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Daddy Long Legs," through March 24, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17 with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"The Little Mermaid," through March 24, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” through March 31, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"The Secret Garden," through April 7, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"Thoroughly Modern Millie," through April 7, dates and times vary, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for seniors and students, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through April 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," March 13, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Circus," March 9, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"The Cured," March 9-10, 9:30 p.m.; March 11, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Dolores," March 14, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $8 (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Florida Project," March 15, 7 p.m., Star Hall, 159 E. Center, Moab, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Initial D Legend 3," March 10, 7:30 p.m., The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., $12 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Love, Simon," March 10, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

"A Night at the Opera," March 9, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu)

"Places in the Heart," March 13, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

Rossini's "Semiramide," March 10, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $16-$25 (cinemark.com)

Screendance, March 9-10, times vary, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10-$20 (saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"White Heaven in Hell," March 14, 7 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (brewvies.com)

"Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie," March 11, 12:55 p.m.; March 12, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 5249 S. State, Murray, Keith Donnelly, author of the Donald Youngblood Mystery series, March 10, 1 p.m. (801-261-4040 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, Jack Carr, author of “The Terminal List: A Thriller,” March 9, 7 p.m. (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Jack Carr, author of “The Terminal List: A Thriller,” March 8, 7 p.m.; and J. Crockett, author of “Nostalgic Blood,” March 9, 11 a.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Carolyn Tanner Irish Humanities Building, 210 S. Central Campus Drive, Timothy Liu, author of “Kingdom Come: A Fantasia,” March 13, 7:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jennifer Adams, author of “I Am a Warrior Goddess,” March 10, 11 a.m.; Brendan Reichs, author of “Genesis,” with Ally Condie, author of the Matched trilogy, March 13, 7 p.m.; and Tahereh Mafi, author of “Restore Me,” with Ally Condie, author of the Matched trilogy, March 15, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Colson Whitehead, author of “The Underground Railroad,” March 15, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, James and Judith McConkie, authors of “Whom Say Ye That I Am? Lessons from the Jesus of Nazareth,” March 9, 7 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by Jake Gilson; on display March 9-April 7 (801-583-4800)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 12-April 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, opening reception March 10, 4 p.m.; on display March 1-April 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, opening reception March 10, 3 p.m.; on display March 9-April 21 (801-594-8651)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Spring Fling,” by various artists, opening reception March 9, 4 p.m.; on display March 9-31 (southernutahartguild.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Timeless,” by Thomas B. Szalay, artist reception March 12, 6:30 p.m.; on display through March 31; and “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students; on display March 12-May 18 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, custom stained glass by Peter Ruplinger, through March 15 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Figures and Landscapes,” by Walter Rane, through March 10 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West No. 125, “Technically Abstract/Excision,” by Eric Fairclough and Jessica Springman; and “Arches in Perspective: The Art of Infertility,” curated by the ART of Infertility, through March 9 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Jupiter’s Belts and other Acrylic Pours,” by Bill Reed, through March 10 (801-363-4088)

Church History Library, 15 E. North Temple, Latter-day Saint financial documents and currency on display, through March 10 (801-240-2745)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Doug Snow, through March 31 (801-589-8143)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Escalante Stories,” by students from Escalante Elementary, through March 14 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Breathe,” by Elisabeth Bunker, through March 10 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, through April 13 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, “Enembe,” by Nathan Brimhall, on display through March 9; and “Layer Layer," by various artists, through March 22 (801-957-4073)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, art by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon, Jamie Wayman and Ken Baxter, through March 10 (801-910-2088)

The Macaroni Gallery, 244 S. 500 West, “Rustic Frames,” by various artists, through March 31 (801-554-8170)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles from Silk Road Culture,” through March 27 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Toward Home,” by Nathan Florence, through March 10 (801-355-3383)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Lindey Carter, Rebecca Klundt and Tom Kass, through March 9 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chris Adams, through March 25 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13 (801-524-8200)

Salt Lake Culinary Center, 2233 S. 300 East, “Local and Far Away,” by Randy Laub and Stephanie Swift, on display through March 30 (saltlakeculinarycenter.com)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Inner Echoes,” by Utah artists, through April 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Monument,” by Eric Overton, through March 17; “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; and “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Go West: Art of the American Frontier,” art from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through March 11, $18.95 for adults, $15.95 for ages 6-18 and seniors, free for members, U. students and staff; “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Raymond Marlow, through March 31 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Andrew Davidson, through March 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, 44th Annual BDAC Statewide Competition, through March 30 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “This Wilderness,” by Matt Flint, through March 17 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Wizards of Pop,” by Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart, through March 27 (801-852-6650)

ART CLASSES

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, Paint Party, March 10, 1 p.m., $20, for youths ages 16 and older and adults; and Northern Utah Puppetry Guild workshop with Carla Schulz, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, for individuals ages 14 and older, $15; and sock puppet making for youths ages 4-13, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, children ages 4-8 must be accompanied by adult, $4, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Finch Lane Gallery, 54 Finch Lane, “Sugar Coated” gallery talks and discussion with the artists, March 16, 5 p.m. (801-596-5000 or saltlakearts.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Disney on Ice “Follow Your Heart,” March 9-11, times vary, Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$70 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

“How to Eat Like a Child,” March 9-10, 7 p.m.; March 10, 3 p.m., Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $6-$12 (timpvalleytheatre.com)

“A Day with Dinosaurs,” March 10, 11 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under 2, sign up at front desk (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Ring Around the Rose: Ballet West, March 10, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

HawkWatch International, March 10, noon, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Wildlife Club, March 13, 4:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $12 per youth ages 9-13, registration required (801-584-4562 or hoglezoo.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Going Green — St. Patrick’s Day," March 14, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Zoo Just For You: Passionate About Primates,” March 14, 4:30-6 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per child with special needs with accompanying adult, registration required (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“Robin Hood,” through April 7, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Help Me Grow Utah, March 9, 11 a.m. (801-594-8623)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, LEAP into Science: Feel the Breeze” preschool workshop, March 9, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “Super Bunny to the Rescue,” March 9, 11 a.m. (801-944-7634)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ukuladies Night” for teens, March 9, 3 p.m.; and no-bake cooking for teens, March 10, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, duct tape tablet case craft for teens, March 9, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Star Search for teens, March 10, 9 a.m., register at calendar.slco.library.org/events (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, a hair styling party for dads and their daughters, March 10, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Super Bunny to the Rescue” puppet show, March 10, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Knight Rusty,” March 10, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, March 10, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Hale Centre Theatre, 9950 S. 300 West, Sandy, will host auditions for Disney’s “Newsies,” on March 17 at 9 a.m. Beginning Monday, March 12, auditioners can make an appointment online at hct.schedulista.com. Needed are people to play character roles, including men to play “Newsies” characters ages 16-20. Dance experience is suggested. Other roles include men for character roles ages 25 and older, women characters ages 17-45 and one boy, ages 10-15. All roles are open and may be double cast. Each auditioner should come prepared to sing 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners should bring their own music, no a capella please and not taped music or minus tracks. Participants should bring a completed audition packet along with a current headshot and resume to the audition. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Dancing and additional singing and reading will be done at the callbacks. Most characters will be dancing. The performances will be June 25-Sept. 1. All cast members are paid. Email questions to tammym@hct.org or view the audition information at hct.org for more details.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, will host auditions for “Shrek the Musical,” March 20-21, 7-9 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 12 and older should be prepared to perform 16 bars of a modern Broadway musical. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Please bring music. Callbacks for March 24 will be by invitation only and will include a dance audition. Rehearsals will begin March 26, and performances will be June 8-23. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time and submit an audition form online under the stage tab at scera.org. Auditioners may bring a resume and headshot to the audition. Visit scera.org or call 801-225-2787 for more information.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 25th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries are due March 19-24 at the center. Entries will be divided by adults, children and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 11-June 23. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

