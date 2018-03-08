RENO, Nev. — The Weber State Wildcats were knocked out of the Big Sky Tournament early, falling big to the Northern Colorado Bears 80-55 in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

Turning point: With the game tied 7-7 early, the Bears went on a 12-0 run. They led by 16 at halftime and then dominated the second half.

The hero: Northern Colorado guard Andre Spight went off for 17 points in the first half and finished with 25 to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Jonah Radebaugh added 20 points.

3 keys:

• The Bears shot just under 52 percent from the field while the Wildcats shot just under 35 percent. Northern Colorado made 10 3-pointers while Weber State made just four.

• Northern Colorado finished with 13 more rebounds, 11 more assists and two fewer turnovers.

• Weber State star Jerrick Harding had just four points at halftime. He and Brekkott Chapman finished with 18 apiece and Zach Braxton had 10, but only three other Wildcats scored, and none had more than five.

Wildcats almanac: 20-11, Lost 1

Next up: Postseason TBD