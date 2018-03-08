Utah State men's tennis (7-5, 1-0 MW) continues its road trip in Tampa, Florida, with a trio of matches this weekend. The Aggies begin by taking on Old Dominion (8-5, 0-0 Conference USA), which is currently ranked No. 26 in the nation, on Friday, March 9, at 7 a.m. MT. USU then faces George Washington (0-12, 0-1 Atlantic 10) on Saturday, March 10, at 8 a.m. Utah State finishes the trip with a match against South Florida (2-7, 0-1 American) on Sunday, March 11, at 8 a.m. The matchups mark the first meeting between Utah State and each of the schools.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow morning with ODU," head coach James Wilson said. "They have a really strong team and have had some great results so far. Our team is aware of the level of competitiveness and toughness it will take, and I'm hopeful that we can get after it."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Jose Carvajal who is 8-3 playing everywhere in the lineup except the No. 1 spot. Fellow freshman Valdemar Holm has a 6-2 singles mark at the Nos. 3 through 5 spots, while sophomore Sergiu Bucur is 6-3 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots. In doubles, Carvajal and senior Jaime Barajas lead the way with a 5-2 record at the No. 1 spot.

The matchup between USU and Old Dominion marks the fourth ranked opponent the Aggies have faced this season. Junior Aziz Kijametovic, who is ranked No. 83 in the nation in singles, leads the way for the Monarchs with a 10-2 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, while freshman Jannik Giesse is 8-2 at the Nos. 4 through 6 spots. Old Dominion has a pair of doubles tandems ranked nationally in No. 43 senior Adam Moundir and Kijmetovic who are 2-0 on the season at the No. 1 spot, as well as No. 64 Kijametovic and sophomore Francois Musitelli who are 5-5 on the season at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

The Aggies are also facing George Washington for the first time in program history. In singles, sophomore Jakum Behun leads the Colonials with a 3-5 mark at the Nos. 3 through 5 spots. In doubles, Behun and senior Chris Reynolds have a 4-7 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

South Florida is led in singles by junior Alberto Barroso-Campos, who is ranked No. 69 in the nation in singles, with a 5-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. In doubles, senior Peter Bertran and sophomore Jakub Wojcik are 5-1 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, while Barroso-Camp and senior Grayson Goldin are 5-3 at the No. 1 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.