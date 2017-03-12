Finding a perfect date idea isn’t easy. Surefire, tried-and-true options (e.g. movie + dinner) are great but can get a little repetitive — sometimes you want something just a little fancier and/or more original! Problem is, fancy and original also often means costly. Let us help! Here are 12 fun, heavily discounted date ideas that will make your other half swoon (both over your genius idea and your financial savvy). Make sure to use the code KSLDATE10 at checkout to get an extra 10% off!

The Lantern Fest — one adult ticket

Grantsville

The deal: $35 (regular pass $45/same-day pass $65)

Come join thousands of revelers empowered with lanterns join together for one unforgettable nighttime spectacle. Before sundown, friends and families can enjoy food, live music, a stage show, princesses, face painting, s'mores, balloon artists and more. Then, when the time is just right, light the sky with your highest hopes and fondest dreams.

A New Day Spa — couples massage

Salt Lake City

The deal: $79 (regularly $215)

Indulge in a one-hour couples massage with your significant other from the talented therapists at A New Day Spa. Chocolate-covered strawberries and non-alcoholic bubbly are also served for maximum luxury.

CLAS Ropes - couples retreat

Provo

The deal: $134 (regularly $269)

The high-adventure, team-building activities offered at the CLAS Ropes Couples Retreat will allow you to grow closer to your partner than ever before. The four-hour program include ziplining, rock climbing, canoeing, reflection time, lunch and much more!

QUOTE: "The Couples Retreat allowed us a respite from the cares we have every week and allowed us to get a better perspective on ourselves." — Mike and Gail

Lexington at Jackson Hole — one-night stay

Jackson, WY

The deal: $112 (regularly $158)

Offering a perfect blend of Western hospitality and modern luxury, The Lexington at Jackson Hole Hotel & Suites provides a variety of well-appointed, spacious sleeping quarters and quality amenities. Warm and personable staff are always pleased to share local insights and will help you navigate the adventure, dining, shopping, sightseeing and wildlife viewing that makes Jackson Hole such a spectacular destination!

Photo courtesy of the Lexington at Jackson Hole

Hilton Salt Lake City — one-night weekend stay for two

Salt Lake City

The deal: $99 (regularly $136)

Who says you have to travel far to get away? Stay in the lap of luxury right in the heart of our capital city at the luxurious, timeless Hilton. Plus you’ll get a $25 credit to enjoy at any of the hotel’s restaurant.

Homestead Resort — one-night stay

Midway

The deal: $134 (regularly $172)

Need to get away? Enjoy a one-night stay at this historic resort set in the heart of Heber Valley. Accommodations include outdoor and indoor pools, two on-site restaurants, an 18-hole golf course and the famous Homestead Crater (the deal includes two free adult soaks in the Crater)!

Photo courtesy of the Homestead Resort

A1M Arena — one hour of nerf gun for two

American Fork

The deal: $14 (regularly $24)

Switch it up a little by challenging your date to a Nerf war. The best part? Someone else does the cleaning up for you. Just show up and have the time of your life shooting at each other for an hour (or more)!

Painter’s Palette — date night for one couple

South Jordan or American Fork

The deal: $45 (regularly $70)

Channel your inner Monet with your significant other and create your very own masterpiece under the instruction of a Painter’s Palette artist. Your 11x14 piece, put side-by-side with your partner’s, will create a larger painting that you can hang up with pride in your living room!

Photo courtesy of Painter’s Palette

The Suites of Lava Hot Springs — one-night stay for two

Lava Hot Springs, ID

The deal: $89 (regularly $140)

Come enjoy a romantic stay at The Suites of Lava Hot Springs to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Idaho, including the world famous Hot Pools. After a relaxing soak, you'll love coming back to your room, fixing up a quick bite to eat in your full kitchen and falling asleep on comfy beds.

Wilderness Access Outfitters - snowshoe + yurt dinner

Wasatch Mountain State Park

The deal: $121.50 (regularly $135)

Looking for a romantic outdoor experience? Take your significant other on a guided snowshoeing trip through the star-lit forest to a private yurt, where await a four-course meal and an intimate fire perfect for s’mores and cuddling.

Photo courtesy of Wilderness Access Outfitters

The Wairhouse Trampoline Park — one or two-hour pass

Ogden

The deal:

$35 for five (5) 1-Hour Friends and/or Family Jump Passes (regularly $50)

$20 for two (2) 1-Hour Jump Passes (regularly $24)

$30 for two (2) 2-Hour Jump Passes (regularly $38)

Regardless of your age, there’s nothing more exhilarating than bouncing off a trampoline, over and over and over again! Come jump for joy at the 35,000 square feet wAIRhouse, which is home to 2 full dodgeball courts, 4 Slam Dunk Basketball Lanes, a huge open jump court and Utah’s only Extreme Net Course.

