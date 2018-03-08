1 of 3
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma weighed in on Larry Krystkowiak not being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Kuzma expressed his feelings via Twitter.

Utah wound up as the conference’s No. 3 seed after being picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12’s preseason media poll.

Washington’s Mike Hopkins won the award. The Huskies were seventh.

Dirk Facer
Dirk Facer Dirk covers University of Utah sports for the Deseret News.