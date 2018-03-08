LAS VEGAS — Despite not holding any sort of lead until the final minute of regulation, sixth-seeded Oregon wound up advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals with a 64-62 overtime win over Washington State.

The late-night victory sends the Ducks into a Thursday meeting against Utah. Payton Pritchard led the charge with 18 points in the win over the Cougars.

Utah defeated Oregon 66-56 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Dec. 27 in Eugene. Justin Bibbins led the Utes with 19 points. Sedrick Barefield added 16, while David Collette and Tyler Rawson contributed 11 and 10, respectively. Troy Brown had a team-high 16 for the Ducks.