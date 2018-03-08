BYU softball beat Longwood, 2-1, before falling to James Madison, 10-2, on the first day of the Outrigger Resorts Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament on Wednesday.

BYU (9-12) edged out Longwood (9-7) in the first game, despite getting outhit by the Lancers.

James Madison (15-2) capitalized on an offensively productive first inning for the six-frame victory due to the NCAA eight-run rule.

Game one

Lexi Tarrow went a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate, while Alexa Strid went 2-for-3 against the Lancers. Both Tarrow and Strid had one RBI. Rylee Jensen and Brooke Vander Heide scored the Cougars’ two runs.

Kerisa Viramontes pitched a complete game and recorded nine strikeouts from the circle.

The Cougars opened the game scoring in the bottom of the first. Jensen singled before Briielle Breland laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Jensen to second base. Strid later singled to left field, bringing Jensen home for a 1-0 lead.

Vander Heide led off to start the fifth and walked. Jensen bunted Vander Heide over to second. Tarrow singled down the right foul line as Vander Heide crossed the plate to make it 2-0.

Longwood responded in the top of the sixth frame with a home run to left field, but that was it for the Lancers as BYU held on for the 2-1 final score.

Game two

James Madison held BYU to just four hits, two of which came on home runs from Caitlyn Alldredge and Jensen.

The Dukes scored five runs in the first inning after a runner from third beat a throw to home, followed by a grand slam to right center for a 5-0 lead.

Alldredge led off in the bottom of the third with a homer to left field to cut into the lead, 5-1.

In the fifth inning, JMU sent another home run to right center for a 6-1 advantage.

James Madison added four runs in the top of the sixth.

Jensen homered to center field to lead off in the sixth inning for the final run of the night, making it 10-2.

The Outrigger Resorts Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament continues for the Cougars on Thursday against host Hawai’i at 6:30 p.m. HT. A link to the live stats will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.