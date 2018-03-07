INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz picked up a convincing 104-84 road win over the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers, on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Turning point: After the Pacers closed within 72-65 with 1:38 left in the third quarter, Utah scored seven of the final 11 points of the period and opened the fourth with a 15-2 run to take a commanding 94-71 lead.
The heroes: Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell led four other Jazzmen with double-digit points with 20 for the rookie.
3 keys
- The Jazz outshot the Pacers 51.3 percent to 38.6 percent and made 11 3-pointers to Indiana's three.
- Utah had 30 assists, led by 10 from Joe Ingles, while the Pacers had just 10 assists.
- While both teams finished with the same number of turnovers (12) and steals (nine), Utah held a 19-10 edge in fastbreak points.
Playoff picture: The Jazz currently sit a half-game back of Denver for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets play Cleveland later Wednesday.
Next 3
Friday at Memphis, 6 p.m. MST (AT&T SportsNet)
Sunday at New Orleans, 2 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Tuesday vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)