INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz picked up a convincing 104-84 road win over the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers, on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Turning point: After the Pacers closed within 72-65 with 1:38 left in the third quarter, Utah scored seven of the final 11 points of the period and opened the fourth with a 15-2 run to take a commanding 94-71 lead.

The heroes: Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell led four other Jazzmen with double-digit points with 20 for the rookie.

3 keys

The Jazz outshot the Pacers 51.3 percent to 38.6 percent and made 11 3-pointers to Indiana's three.

Utah had 30 assists, led by 10 from Joe Ingles, while the Pacers had just 10 assists.

While both teams finished with the same number of turnovers (12) and steals (nine), Utah held a 19-10 edge in fastbreak points.

Jazz almanac:

35-30, Won 4

Playoff picture: The Jazz currently sit a half-game back of Denver for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets play Cleveland later Wednesday.

Next 3

Friday at Memphis, 6 p.m. MST (AT&T SportsNet)

Sunday at New Orleans, 2 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Tuesday vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)