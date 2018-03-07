Utah State women's tennis (7-6, 0-0) continues its road matches in California this week as the Aggies head to Riverside to take on UC Riverside (1-10, 0-3 Big West) on Thursday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m. MT. USU then travels to Los Angeles where the Aggies face Seton Hall (3-4, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Utah State wraps up the trip in Fullerton by taking on Cal State Fullerton (10-2, 2-0 Big West) on Sunday, March 11 at noon.

Utah State is coming off a thrilling 4-3 win over Boston University on Tuesday in Los Angeles where the Aggies won four singles matches to secure the victory. In singles, freshman Sasha Pisareva, who clinched Tuesday's match, leads the Aggies with an 8-4 mark at the No. 1 spot, and senior Sabrina Demerath is 6-7 playing everywhere in the lineup except for the No. 3 spot. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 3-1 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Sophomore Sophia Haleas and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor are 3-2 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, while O'Meara and Pisareva are 3-3 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

USU leads UC Riverside, 6-4, in program history, including winning the last four matchups. The Highlanders are led in singles by freshman Tia Elpusan who is 5-3 at the Nos. 2 through 4 spots and junior Tracy Van who is 4-4 at the Nos. 3, 5 and 6 spots. In doubles, Elpusan and sophomore Sara Khattab are 6-5 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

The Aggies won the only previous meeting with Seton Hall last season in a 5-2 victory. The Pirates are led in singles by sophomore Melody Taal who is 5-0 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Senior Katie Kim, senior Luize Strike and sophomore Michal Matson have all posted three wins at various positions in the lineup. In doubles, Kim and sophomore Krista Cerpina are 2-0 at the No. 2 spot, while Matson and Taal are 2-1 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Cal State Fullerton and Utah State are tied at 4-4 in series history. Freshman Genevieve Zeidan leads the Titans in singles with an 11-1 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, while freshman Caisey Lee Emery has a 9-0 record at the No. 5 spot. In doubles, juniors Sarah Nuno and Karla Portalatin are 8-3 at the No. 1 spot and junior Masako Makiba and Zeidan are 8-2 at the No. 2 spot.

