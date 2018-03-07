LAS VEGAS — The Utah State Aggies started slow but finished strong in a 76-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Turning point: The Rams had cut the Aggie lead to three at 68-65 with 4:28 remaining but then didn't score the rest of the way.

The hero: Koby McEwen scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

3 keys:

• After starting 1-of-11 from the field, Utah State wound up shooting 50 percent (28-of-56), while Colorado State finished 25-of-64 for 39 percent.

• The Aggies outrebounded the Rams 40-31.

• Utah State went 13-of-18 from the free-throw line while Colorado State went just 7-of-14, including numerous misses in the final minutes.

Aggies almanac: 16-16, Won 2

Next up:

Thursday, March 8 vs. Boise State (23-7), 7 p.m. MT