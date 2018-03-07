1 of 22
Ravell Call, Deseret News
Utah State players cheer as a teammate hits a three point shot against the Colorado State Rams during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
FINAL SCORE
USU
76
COLORADO ST.
CSU
65
Full Box Score/Player stats
LAS VEGAS — The Utah State Aggies started slow but finished strong in a 76-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Turning point: The Rams had cut the Aggie lead to three at 68-65 with 4:28 remaining but then didn't score the rest of the way.

The hero: Koby McEwen scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

3 keys:

• After starting 1-of-11 from the field, Utah State wound up shooting 50 percent (28-of-56), while Colorado State finished 25-of-64 for 39 percent.

• The Aggies outrebounded the Rams 40-31.

• Utah State went 13-of-18 from the free-throw line while Colorado State went just 7-of-14, including numerous misses in the final minutes.

Aggies almanac: 16-16, Won 2

Next up:

Thursday, March 8 vs. Boise State (23-7), 7 p.m. MT

