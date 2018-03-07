It’s always fun playing against your former teammates and former coach. It brings a little bit extra hype so I’m definitely looking forward to it.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new face was spotted around the Indiana Pacers' practice facility Wednesday.

Coach Nate McMillan ran Trevor Booker through some sets, and the Clemson product also put up jumpers with new teammates Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young for the first time at shootaround.

Booker is set to make his Pacers debut against his former team, the Utah Jazz, today at 5 p.m. MT.

After being waived by Philadelphia on Feb. 28, Booker signed with the Pacers over the weekend. In December, he was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia, so Indiana will mark his third team this season.

“We’ll get him in for a few minutes,” McMillan said. “I think maybe 10 minutes is something that we’re looking to try to get him on the floor tonight and just slowly work him in.”

Booker, 30, is a reliable veteran power forward who has averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game throughout his eight-year career.

He spent two seasons in Utah from 2014-16 and still maintains a close relationship with Jazz coach Quin Snyder, which adds extra motivation for him to play well.

“It’s always fun playing against your former teammates and former coach,” Booker said. “It brings a little bit extra hype so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”