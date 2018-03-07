Matt and I are excited about spring football, and we talk about what we’ve learned after two days of practice. Of course, the big news right now is hoops. We talk about the exciting win over SMC followed by the disappointment against the Gonzaga juggernaut. Also on the show: casting the Ziggy movie, and Fred Warner is fast.

