He played well in this tournament from the perimeter. We really got to see how improved he is from there. I believe (Gonzaga) made some really good adjustments on him and made it tougher for him to get an angle to score.

LAS VEGAS — BYU’s Yoeli Childs turned in quite a performance in the West Coast Conference tournament.

The sophomore forward averaged a tournament-best 25 points a game and knocked down 6 of 7 3-pointers in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Childs poured in a career-high 33 points Monday against Saint Mary's.

For his efforts, Childs earned a spot on the WCC All-Tournament team.

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, meanwhile, took home the Most Outstanding Player award after averaging 24 points, shooting 78 percent from the field and nailing 13 of 14 3-pointers.

In the Zags’ 74-54 victory over the Cougars in Tuesday’s WCC championship game, Tillie finished with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.

Loyola Marymount’s James Batemon, Saint Mary’s Jock Landale and Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams also earned spots on the All-WCC team.

Childs scored 18 points in the first half in both BYU’s win over Saint Mary’s in Monday’s semifinal matchup and in Tuesday’s title game. He hit three 3-pointers apiece against the Gaels and the Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, Childs scored only two points in the second half against the Zags.

“He got the ball in some pretty tough spots. We needed to get the ball to him at an angle where he’s really good,” BYU coach Dave Rose said of Childs. “He played well in this tournament from the perimeter. We really got to see how improved he is from there. I believe (Gonzaga) made some really good adjustments on him and made it tougher for him to get an angle to score.”

DASTRUP’S BIG HALF: BYU forward Payton Dastrup didn’t play at all in the first half Tuesday against Gonzaga.

Rose didn’t insert Dastrup until the Cougars were down big in the second half. But Dastrup once again provided a spark for BYU, scoring 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 2 from 3-point range in 13 minutes. He also added four rebounds, one block and one steal.

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE: Of the crowd of 8,030 that attended Tuesday’s game, the majority cheered vociferously for Gonzaga.

The Zags have won 15 conference tournament championships since 1999. Since the WCC moved the tournament to Las Vegas a decade ago, Gonzaga has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success, including six consecutive WCC tournament titles.

“It’s like a home game,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said of playing at Orleans Arena. “Our guys are comfortable down here.”

KEY STATS: As a team, BYU shot just 35 percent against Gonzaga. The Zags shot 47 percent from the floor and 10 of 23 from 3-point territory.

In the first half, the Zags out-rebounded the Cougars 25-15 and recorded eight second-chance points. BYU didn’t have a single offensive rebound in the first half.