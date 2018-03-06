1 of 19
View 19 Items
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga closed out the first half strong and opened the second half on a roll as the Bulldogs defeated BYU 74-54 to win their sixth straight WCC tournament championship.
Turning point: Tied at 27 with 2:59 remaning in the first half, the Zags closed on a 11-2 run, capped by a Josh Perkins buzzer-beater that gave the Bulldogs momentum heading into the locker room.
The hero: Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie scored 22 points, leading all scorers.
3 keys:
• Gonzaga opened the second half on a 23-2 run, squashing any hope of a Cougar comeback.
• The Cougars shot just 35 percent from the field.
• BYU was outrebounded 41-33 by Gonzaga.
Next:
Postseason play, TBD