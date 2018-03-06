1 of 19
Ravell Call , Ravell Call
Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws shoots with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams defending during the West Coast Conference championship game in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga closed out the first half strong and opened the second half on a roll as the Bulldogs defeated BYU 74-54 to win their sixth straight WCC tournament championship.

Turning point: Tied at 27 with 2:59 remaning in the first half, the Zags closed on a 11-2 run, capped by a Josh Perkins buzzer-beater that gave the Bulldogs momentum heading into the locker room.

The hero: Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie scored 22 points, leading all scorers.

3 keys:

• Gonzaga opened the second half on a 23-2 run, squashing any hope of a Cougar comeback.

• The Cougars shot just 35 percent from the field.

• BYU was outrebounded 41-33 by Gonzaga.

Next:

Postseason play, TBD

