LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga closed out the first half strong and opened the second half on a roll as the Bulldogs defeated BYU 74-54 to win their sixth straight WCC tournament championship.

Turning point: Tied at 27 with 2:59 remaning in the first half, the Zags closed on a 11-2 run, capped by a Josh Perkins buzzer-beater that gave the Bulldogs momentum heading into the locker room.

The hero: Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie scored 22 points, leading all scorers.

3 keys:

• Gonzaga opened the second half on a 23-2 run, squashing any hope of a Cougar comeback.

• The Cougars shot just 35 percent from the field.

• BYU was outrebounded 41-33 by Gonzaga.

Next:

Postseason play, TBD