Freshman Naomi Soifua tied for 24th place as No. 46 BYU women’s golf placed ninth at the Meadow Club Women’s Collegiate.

“Today wasn’t the best day for us,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We have plenty to work on and look forward to playing on our home course next week.”

BYU fired 297-304 on Tuesday to shoot +25 for the event. No. 15 Washington recorded the victory, shooting -3 in the 36-hole tournament. West Coast Conference foes San Francisco and Gonzaga finished in second and 16th place, respectively.

Soifua carded a 75 in the final round to shoot +4 for the tournament. The freshman ended the front nine with a birdie on the ninth hole and then birdied holes 11, 14 and 15. Soifua has finished in the top 25 in all three of the Cougars' spring tournaments.

Kendra Dalton carded 74-76 to finish the Meadow Club Women's Collegiate at +6. Dalton finished in 31st place.

Rose Huang fired a pair of 76s to tie for 41st place. Huang ended the tournament at +8.

Anna Kennedy tied for 60th place, while Annie Yang tied for 64th. Kennedy carded a final-round 81 and Yang fired a 77.

The Cougars look to bounce back next week as they host the BYU at Entrada Classic on March 12-13.