Utah State women's tennis (7-6, 0-0 MW) fought back from behind for a 4-3 victory over Boston University (5-5, 2-0 Patriot League) on Tuesday.

"What a tremendous college tennis match," head coach Sean McInerney said. "I am so proud of the team. We fought and clawed our way against a very good team to find four wins in singles. It was a great win for our program today."

The Terriers took an early lead after winning the doubles point. Boston University freshmen Dani Blaser and Katya Martens won, 6-2, at the No. 3 spot against Aggie freshman Sasha Pisareva and sophomore Hannah Jones. USU senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane then lost, 6-4, at the No. 1 spot against BU freshman Lily Burchell and junior Remi Ramos. Senior Sabrina Demerath and sophomore Rhoda Tanui were tied, 4-4, at the No. 2 spot with freshman Emily Kim and senior Iryna Kostirko, but the match ended unfinished due to the other courts' results.

The Aggies started off strong in singles, with four of the six courts taking the first set. Jones won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at the No. 5 spot against Martens. O'Meara also posted a victory with a 7-5, 7-5 win at the No. 3 spot against Burchell. However, Demerath lost, 3-6, 2-6, at the No. 2 spot against Ramos, and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylorlost, 3-6, 2-6, at the No. 6 spot against junior Sophia Kryloff.

With Boston University holding a 3-2 lead, the two remaining singles matches entered their third sets. Tanui evened the score up, 3-3, with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win at the No. 4 spot against Kim. Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in the third set, and after trailing 4-6, she came back to clinch the match with a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8) victory.

Utah State remains in California for three more matches this week, starting in Riverside by taking on UC Riverside (1-10, 0-3 Big West) on Thursday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m. MT. USU then returns to Los Angeles where the Aggies face Seton Hall (3-4, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Utah State wraps up the trip in Fullerton by taking on Cal State Fullerton (9-2, 2-0 Big West) on Sunday, March 11 at noon.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.