Dixie State’s women’s golf team posted a seventh-place finish Tuesday at the 2018 Cal State East Bay/Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout played at the par-72 Callippe Preserve Golf Course.

The Trailblazers (324-326), who started the day in seventh, could not make their way up the leaderboard as the team combined to fire a final round 38-over par 326 to finish with a two-round total of plus-74 650 to place solo seventh in the 17-team field. Fellow Pacific West Conference member California Baptist (306-305—611, +35) took home the team title by three strokes over PacWest member and runner-up Academy of Art (309-305—614, +38), followed by Cal State San Marcos (313-305—618, +42) in third, Cal State Monterey Bay (317-312—629, +53) in fourth and Sonoma State (316-317—633, +57) and Simon Fraser (318-315—633, +57) tied for fifth to round out the top five.

Freshman Kaitlynn Deeble (77-83) was DSU’s top finisher as she joined three other players in a tie for 26th at plus-16 160, while junior Katie Ford (82-79) and freshman Cailyn Cardall (81-80) tied for 30th at plus-17 161. In addition, sophomore Ashley Fernandez (87-84—171, +27) placed in a tie for 61st, and senior Cobair Collinsworth (84-100—184, +40) finished tied for 83rd.

Dixie State will enjoy nearly a three-week break from competition before traveling to Colorado to play in the CSU-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational on March 25-26.

