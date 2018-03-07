Utah Valley senior center Akolda Manyang was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District team.

Manyang becomes just the second player in Utah Valley history to be named to the USBWA All-District team. Ronnie Price is the only other Wolverine to receive the honor as he was named to the team during the 2004-05 season.

Manyang, an Oklahoma transfer from Rochester, Minnesota, led the Western Athletic Conference with a 2.30 blocks per game average this season, which ranked him 24th nationally. Manyang has a UVU school-record 62 blocks this season, which ranks second in the WAC and 38th in the country. His defensive efforts earned him WAC All-Defensive team honors.

The senior center was named to the USBWA All-District VIII team, which includes players from Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and Montana.

The USBWA has selected All-District teams since the 1956-57 season, its founding year. For each of the nine geographic districts, 10 players are selected, as well as a player and coach of the year. The teams are based on voting from the organization's 900-plus members.

The members of the USBWA District VIII Team include Jordan Caroline, Nevada; Yoeli Childs, BYU; Hayden Dalton, Wyoming; Chandler Hutchison, Boise State; Justin James, Wyoming; Jemerrio Jones, New Mexico State; Zach Lofton, New Mexico State; Akolda Manyang, Utah Valley; Caleb Martin, Nevada; and Brandon McCoy, UNLV.

The Player of the Year is Nevada's Martin, while the Coach of the Year is Eric Musselman, also from Nevada.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.