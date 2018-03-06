Utah State softball (7-7) is set to open a busy week of competition as it plays a single game at Pacific (8-9) on Wednesday, March 7, at 5 p.m. MT.

Live stats will be provided for Wednesday’s game. Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase tickets online, over the phone or in person. Single-game tickets at Pacific are $6 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and $3 for children (5-12).

Pacific enters the week with an 8-9 record and on a two-game winning streak. As a team, the Tigers are batting .291, led by senior infielder Sydney Lahners, who is hitting .383 on the season. Five pitchers have seen time on the mound for Pacific, posting a combined 4.10 ERA. The Tigers returned eight starters to the field this year while adding four newcomers to the roster. Brian Kolze is in his 26th season as the head coach at Pacific, where he has an overall record of 737-660-1. Pacific leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 36-23. The teams met last season, with Utah State taking the 5-3 win. The Aggies and Tigers continue a rivalry that dates back to the 1981 season.

For the Aggies, junior catcher Bailey Lewis is batting a team-high .440 (11-of-25), while the team is leading the Mountain West with a .337 overall batting average. In the circle, freshman Delaney Hull leads the pitching staff with a 3.00 ERA and a 3-1 individual record, while the four pitchers combined have allowed 108 hits and 72 runs.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.