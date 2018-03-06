Dixie State freshman pitcher Cambrie Hazel earned her third-consecutive Pacific West Conference weekly award on Monday, landing Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Hazel tossed the second perfect game in Dixie State's NCAA Division II era in an 8-0 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday. She retired all 18 batters she faced, striking out nine of them, including the final two batters to complete the perfect game. The Trailblazers offense ended the game early by earning an eight-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hazel remains undefeated in her career at 8-0 with one save in 10 outings. She leads the PacWest in opposing batting average (.129) and holds a 1.04 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched.

The award marks Hazel's third and the Trailblazers' fourth-consecutive PacWest weekly honor.

Dixie State heads to Hawaii for games against Chaminade, Hawai'i Pacific and Hawai'i Hilo beginning on March 12.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.