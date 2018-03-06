No. 21 BYU posted its second-highest road score of the season at No. 11 Oregon State on Monday night in a 196.975 to 196.375 defeat at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

“This is a magical season we have going right now," head coach Guard Young said. Our girls were awesome from start to finish. Our bars team was fantastic, Shannon stuck an unbelievable vault, our floor team was exquisite and those kids just hung with it on beam. We're just doing good gymnastics consistently."

Monday's meet marked the fifth time this season the Cougars have earned a 49.000 or better in at least three of the four events.

The Cougars shone on floor, setting the high score of the night on the event with a 9.900 from Kyleigh Greenlief and three scores of 9.875. Angel Zhong earned a career high on bars with a 9.850, Shannon Hortman Evans set a career high on vault with a 9.850 and Hannah Miller received a career-high score 9.875 on beam.

The Cougars started the night on bars, earning a 49.100. Every gymnast earned a 9.800 or higher, with Zhong setting a career-high 9.850. Evans and Abby Boden both earned a 9.825, putting BYU just ahead of Oregon State (49.050) at the end of the first rotation.

BYU then moved to vault in the second rotation. Evans earned a season-high 9.850 as Avery Bennett followed up with a 9.775. The Beavers took the lead after earning a 49.300 on bars, leaving the Cougars behind with a 97.875 to OSU's 98.350.

In the third rotation, the Cougars earned the second-highest season score on floor with a 49.350. Greenlief led the team with her 9.900, followed up by a triple 9.875 from Miner, Evans and van Mierlo. Van Mierlo matched her season high, while Miner matched her career high with those scores. Oregon State maintained the advantage entering the final rotation with a 147.400 to BYU's 147.225.

Finishing the meet on beam, BYU pulled ahead for a time with big performances, earning a 49.150 on the event. Miller achieved a career high with a 9.875, and Natasha Trejo Marsh received the same score. Abby Boden posted a 9.825, but the Beavers finished strong on floor for the win by recording a season-high 49.575 as four gymnasts earning better than a 9.900.

While coming up short, BYU's final tally of 196.375 was the team's best road performance since scoring a 196.450 at Southern Utah on Feb. 9.

The Cougars will celebrate Senior Night this Friday in a quad meet against Penn State, Utah State and Texas Woman’s. The meet starts at 7 p.m., in the Smith Fieldhouse. Live stats and live streaming will be available.