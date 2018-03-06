Freshman middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

In his first-ever two starts last week, Ferreira collected career highs to help BYU men’s volleyball remain perfect in MPSF play.

In a five-set come-from-behind win against No. 8 Pepperdine, he collected a career-high 10 blocks, two more than any BYU player in any match this season and four more than any teammate in the match. Ferreira also added a career-high six kills on a career-high .714 clip.

Then, in a sweep of No. 3 UCLA, he put up a match-high six blocks—three more than any other player on either team. Ferreira also added four kills without any errors while hitting at a .500 clip in the upset win.

This is Ferreira’s first AVCA honor of his career and second for the Cougars as a team this season.

Ferreira was previously named Monday the Off the Block Freshman of the Week and the MPSF Defensive Player of the Week.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.