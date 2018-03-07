Six Utahns are among the 74 athletes who will compete for the U.S. team in the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, beginning this weekend in South Korea.

That group includes four competitors and two guides.

A closer look at Utah's contingent (info via their TeamUSA.org bios):

DANELLE UMSTEAD, alpine skiing

5-foot-2, 130 pounds

Birthplace: Des Plaines, Illinois; Hometown: Park City

Events: downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, super combined

The 46-year-old Umstead is a three-time Paralympian (2010, '14, '18) and medalist (three bronze). In 2017, she won bronze in the super-G, finished fourth in downhill, seventh in giant slalom and eighth in slalom. Her father introduced her to adaptive skiing in 2000 when she was 29. Umstead, a blind ski-racing champion who also lives with multiple sclerosis, has no central vision and is losing her peripheral vision because of an eye disease (retinitis pigmentosa) and early onset macular degeneration. She was named Adaptive Athlete of the Year in 2011 by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. Umstead and her husband founded Vision4Gold to help people achieve the seemingly impossible.

NICOLE ROUNDY, snowboarding

5-5, 137 pounds

Birthplace: Bountiful; Hometown: Salt Lake City

Events: banked slalom, snowboard-cross

The Bountiful native is a two-time Paralympian and will participate in snowboard-cross and banked slalom. She finished in the top four of both events in 2017. Roundy was diagnosed with bone cancer (osteogenic sarcoma), resulting in her right leg being amputated above the knee after aggressive chemotherapy. That didn't stop her. In 2006, the childhood cancer survivor became the first above-knee amputee to compete in para snowboarding.

KEITH GABEL, snowboarding

5-10, 180 pounds

Birthplace: Salt Lake City; Hometown: Ogden

Events: banked slalom, snowboard-cross

The Ben Lomond High alumnus will compete in his second Paralympics, having earned a bronze medal in the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in snowboard-cross. He finished 10th in snowboard-cross and banked slalom in 2017. Gabel began snowboarding in 2000, five years before an industrial accident crushed his left foot. He returned to his snowboard only three months after his foot was amputated. He quickly became one of the top para-snowboarders in 2010 when he started training with the National Ability Center in Park City.

BRENNA HUCKABY, snowboarding

5-9, 140

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hometown: Salt Lake City

Events: Banked Slalom, Snowboard-cross

The 2014 Jordan High graduate won world championships in banked slalom and snowboard-cross last year, so big things could be in store for her in Pyeongchang. Huckaby was a gymnast in Louisiana in her youth but moved to Utah to begin snowboarding in 2010 after bone cancer (osteosarcoma) caused the amputation of her right leg. Her snowboarding career was put on hold as she delivered her daughter in 2016, but she quickly returned to the top of her sport once she came back in 2017.

SADIE DEBAUN, alpine skiing guide

5-3, 135 pounds

Birthplace: Park City; Hometown: Park City

Events: Guide

This will be the first Paralympic experience for the Park City native, who is the guide for adaptive skier Staci Mannella. In 2017, Mannella, who's visually impaired, won bronze in super combined and finished fifth in super-G.

ROB UMSTEAD, alpine skiing guide

5-11, 165 pounds

Birthplace: Danvers, Massachusetts; Hometown: Park City

Events: Guide

Umstead, a former ski race coach, has been the guide for his wife, Danelle Umstead, since 2008 when they moved from New Mexico to Utah for his job. The two have teamed to win three bronze medals. The Umsteads are the only married couple on Team USA.

