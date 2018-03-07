BYU earned a huge victory Monday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the right to play No. 6 Gonzaga in the tournament title game Tuesday night, but with last night's championship game loss, it's likely they'll end up in the National Invitation Tournament for the third consecutive season.

One projection has BYU playing at Utah in the first round of the NIT next week. According to nycbuckets.com, the Cougars would be a No. 7 seed visiting the No. 2 Utes.

Earlier this season, BYU beat Utah in Provo, 77-65.

Former Cougars abroad

While Kyle Collinsworth is getting playing time with the Dallas Mavericks, Eric Mika, who's playing in Italy, tied his career-high with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field.

Check out how other former Cougar basketball players, like Brandon Davies, Jonathan Tavernari and Charles Abouo, are doing courtesy of jmoneysports.com.

And finally ...

Spring football got underway this week in Provo. Here's a preview of spring ball from Athlon Sports.

"It’s hard to get a clear read of where BYU football is right now. Was 2017’s 4-9 showing a fluke, or was that season the new reality for Cougar football?" writes Mitch Harper. "Through two seasons under head coach Kalani Sitake, BYU is 13-13. Getting back to respectability and a bowl game would be an excellent step in the right direction for a team that not only lost many games, but wasn’t competitive in most of those losses."