If you're a fan of Utah ski terrain but also want to earn your stripes at dozens of powder-filled resorts around North America, the new mega-pass from Alterra Mountain Company is just your ticket.

Announced last month and now available for purchase, the Ikon Pass connects skiers to 26 premier North American destinations, including 2,026 acres at Deer Valley Resort.

Alterra Mountain Company's recent acquisition of Deer Valley Resort and its integration of diverse mountain destinations (including Snowbird and Alta) on the Ikon Pass are poised to bring more out-of-state skiers to Utah and make ripples in the local ski landscape.

Alterra acquisition of Deer Valley

The Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company was created in 2017 and acquired Deer Valley Resort for an undisclosed price the same year.

The company is a joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company, which owns and operates the four mountains of Aspen Snowmass (Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk).

"Prior to this acquisition, we were able to offer our guests exceptional experiences throughout most of North America’s major ski regions, but we did not have a resort in Utah, a state that is renowned for great skiing and mountain town life," said David Perry, president and chief operating officer of Alterra Mountain Company.

"Park City and Salt Lake skiers have always known that powder, blue skies, a huge variety of terrain and exemplary guest service have always set Deer Valley Resort apart,” he continued.

Alterra destinations run the gamut of ski terrain, including Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec; Blue Mountain in Ontario, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

How Deer Valley will change

Leaders of the newly minted Alterra Company plan to rebrand Deer Valley Resort and integrate it into the family of 25 other mountain resorts while maintaining the local flavor and luxury benefits that make the Utah resort unique.

"Our vision at Alterra Mountain Company is to protect and enhance what makes each destination special, inviting guests back to their favorite mountain and enticing them to visit new destinations on their bucket list," Perry said.

The draws of Deer Valley include its reputation for first-class service reminiscent of a five-star hotel, 21 chairlifts, 101 ski runs, six bowls, 12 restaurants and a range of accommodations.

Ikon Pass benefits

The Ikon Pass provides the robust benefits of unlimited skiing and riding at 12 destinations and up to seven days at 13 additional locations. This includes 14 access days in Utah with seven at Deer Valley Resort and an additional seven at Snowbird or Alta.

The Ikon Base Pass gives holders access to unlimited season skiing at 10 destinations and up to five days at 15 additional locations. This includes 10 access days in Utah with five at Deer Valley Resort and an additional five at Snowbird or Alta.

With either pass, friends and family of Ikon Pass holders also enjoy 10 days of skiing at 25 percent off window rates at all Ikon Pass destinations.

Impact on the Utah ski industry

Other ski conglomerates have reaped success with multistate passes in recent years, generating revenue with and progressively selling more of their mega-passes each year.

The examples of competitor success indicate that Alterra Mountain Company's Ikon Pass will drive more out-of-state skiers to Utah, introducing new visitors to the state's excellent skiing conditions.

With the potential to expose more people to everything Utah has to offer, the Ikon Pass could contribute to greater tourism revenue for businesses and the state as a whole.

Big changes coming soon

Winter sports enthusiasts can purchase the Ikon Pass to get access to 26 premier mountain destinations in North America and more than 63,000 acres of ski slopes.

To learn more about the Ikon Pass, visit, ikonpass.com.