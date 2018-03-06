BYU (24-9) vs. No. 6 Gonzaga (29-4)

THE BASICS

Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST

Orleans Arena (9,500)

Las Vegas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM, BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143)

THE STAKES

For Gonzaga … The sixth-ranked Bulldogs are a lock to get invited to the NCAA Tournament, but a win in their 21st straight WCC finals would ensure a higher seed.

For BYU … The Cougars likely need a victory to earn an invitation to the Big Dance, but getting to the title game after upsetting 20th-ranked Saint Mary's is a huge feat.

THE TRENDS

For Gonzaga … The Zags beat the Cougars twice this season, 68-60 at home in early February and even more convincingly, 79-65, a week and a half ago in Provo.

For BYU … The Cougars hope to channel last year's team, which pulled off an upset of the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington, in the regular season finale.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Yoeli Childs, BYU forward. The sophomore is coming off of a career game, having amassed 33 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist vs. the Gaels. Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie scored 26 points with five threes on 10-of-11 shooting on his 20th birthday in a semifinal blowout of San Francisco.

QUOTABLE

“The guys know we’re capable of beating anyone. We believe that. We feel like we’re built to win this tournament. ” — BYU coach Dave Rose

“That’s a really, really good offensive team. Those top three (Childs, Elijah Bryant and TJ Haws) are a handful. They keep (an opposing) head coach up at night.” — Gonzaga coach Mark Few after his team's win over BYU in regular-season finale.