Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) spins around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) as BYU and Gonzaga play in an NCAA basketball game in the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
BYU (24-9) vs. No. 6 Gonzaga (29-4)

THE BASICS

Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST

Orleans Arena (9,500)

Las Vegas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM, BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143)

THE STAKES

For Gonzaga … The sixth-ranked Bulldogs are a lock to get invited to the NCAA Tournament, but a win in their 21st straight WCC finals would ensure a higher seed.

For BYU … The Cougars likely need a victory to earn an invitation to the Big Dance, but getting to the title game after upsetting 20th-ranked Saint Mary's is a huge feat.

THE TRENDS

For Gonzaga … The Zags beat the Cougars twice this season, 68-60 at home in early February and even more convincingly, 79-65, a week and a half ago in Provo.

For BYU … The Cougars hope to channel last year's team, which pulled off an upset of the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington, in the regular season finale.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Yoeli Childs, BYU forward. The sophomore is coming off of a career game, having amassed 33 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist vs. the Gaels. Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie scored 26 points with five threes on 10-of-11 shooting on his 20th birthday in a semifinal blowout of San Francisco.

QUOTABLE

“The guys know we’re capable of beating anyone. We believe that. We feel like we’re built to win this tournament. ” — BYU coach Dave Rose

“That’s a really, really good offensive team. Those top three (Childs, Elijah Bryant and TJ Haws) are a handful. They keep (an opposing) head coach up at night.” — Gonzaga coach Mark Few after his team's win over BYU in regular-season finale.

