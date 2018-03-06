Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has been known to have his temper flare at times, although Monday night marked the first time he's been ejected from a game since becoming the Jazz's leader in 2014.
In the immediate aftermath of Snyder getting tossed with 52 seconds remaining, social media users — both Utah players as well as fans — had some good reactions.
Perhaps it comes as no surprise that a postgame tweet from Jazz center Rudy Gobert got the most attention, as he used a GIF of Snyder that has become famous (infamous?) over the past few years.
A few other players reacted as well.
Donovan Mitchell, who got the task of trying to hold Snyder back, took to Instagram to express his thoughts.
Back to Twitter, a bevy of fans loved Snyder's actions.
Some compared Snyder to Jerry Sloan, who regularly lost his temper on the sidelines during his 22-plus years as Utah's coach.
And there were a number of just funny reactions.
Other Western Conference teams in the playoff race aren't helping the Jazz's push to the playoffs thanks to the fact that they keep winning games.
On Monday night, it looked like the Portland Trail Blazers might fall, as they trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by 11 with 5:26 remaining.
Then Damian Lillard took over.
The former Weber State star scored 15 straight Portland points, including four 3-pointers, to lift the Trail Blazers to the win, allowing them to stay third in the West.
Lillard finished the night with 39 points (19 in the fourth quarter), six assists and five rebounds.
Here's a video of his late 3-pointers.