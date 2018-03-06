Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has been known to have his temper flare at times, although Monday night marked the first time he's been ejected from a game since becoming the Jazz's leader in 2014.

Quin Snyder walks out on the floor with a vengeance, rightfully calling out the entire referee staff. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EFOIuTrKWp — Jake Lee (@jacobrexlee) March 6, 2018

In the immediate aftermath of Snyder getting tossed with 52 seconds remaining, social media users — both Utah players as well as fans — had some good reactions.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise that a postgame tweet from Jazz center Rudy Gobert got the most attention, as he used a GIF of Snyder that has become famous (infamous?) over the past few years.

A few other players reacted as well.

Donovan Mitchell, who got the task of trying to hold Snyder back, took to Instagram to express his thoughts.

G E E K E D 😂😂😂 A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:30pm PST

Back to Twitter, a bevy of fans loved Snyder's actions.

EVIL QUIN SNYDER IS BACK I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/0AnLbtwY9q — Ragamuffin (@OneShotUDie55) March 6, 2018

Quin Snyder’s tirade was a thing of beauty. Love the passion @utahjazz — Justin B (@utesnrams) March 6, 2018

Quin Snyder just blew a gasket 🤯. And it was amazing. — Tanner Hawkes ⚡️ (@T_Potz) March 6, 2018

I could feel the steam coming out of Quin Snyder from the upper bowl and I freakin loved it. #TakeNote — Tara (@tarebear) March 6, 2018

The @Utahjazz need to build Quin Snyder a statue right this moment. pic.twitter.com/djmg5yIGHK — me (@kenny_is_me) March 6, 2018

Some compared Snyder to Jerry Sloan, who regularly lost his temper on the sidelines during his 22-plus years as Utah's coach.

It was fun to see Quin Snyder get fired up. Brought back memories of Jerry Sloan — Allen Martindale (@AMartindaleFilm) March 6, 2018

I feel like this is the moment Quin Snyder solidified himself as a true Jazz Coach. Jerry Sloan would be so proud. https://t.co/heQJUbOh4M — Utah A&M (@Utah_AM) March 6, 2018

And there were a number of just funny reactions.

If I ran into Quin Snyder in a dark alley, I would definitely turn the other way. — D. Lee (@iamDLEErious) March 6, 2018

Salty Quin Snyder is so gangsta #TakeNote — Rogue Pampered Chef (@CIndyAbawi) March 6, 2018

“Catch me outside how bout that?”



-Quin Snyder — Ronnie Hurst (@jrhurst2189) March 6, 2018

Citizens of Salt Lake City and the surrounding area: Quin Snyder has been enraged. Lock your doors and pray you make it through the night as he quenches his bloodlust. /s — Ross Merriam (@RossHunneds) March 6, 2018

