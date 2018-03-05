Utah State's women's basketball season came to an end Monday afternoon, as the Aggies lost to No. 8 Air Force 68-54 in the Mountain West championships.

The Falcons were led by their pair of freshman stars, Emily Conroe and Kaelin Immel. Each scored 18 points in the victory, while senior Dee Bennett added a season-high 14 points.

Sophomore guard Olivia West paced the Aggies with 13 points. Eliza West and Rachel Brewster added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Utah State, which finished the season 7-23 overall with a 5-13 conference record.

Air Force shot a season-best 52.1 percent from the field (25 of 48), including 5 for 13 (38.5 percent) from behind the arc. The Falcons also set a team record at the MW tournament with 20 assists and 13 steals.

Utah State shot just under 50 percent (22 of 46) from the floor, but went scoreless in the final 2:44 minutes of the first half. As a result, Air Force took an 11-point lead into halftime.

Another two-minute-plus scoring drought by the Aggies towards the end of the third quarter enabled the Falcons to build a nearly 20-point advantage.

Utah State rallied in the fourth, outscoring Air Force, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Air Force advances to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West championships with a 6-24 overall record.

