Patrick Fishburn posted a 70 as No. 30 BYU men’s golf shot +11 in the first round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas on Monday.

The Cougars are in 14th place after day one of the tournament, shooting a team score of 299 (+11). No. 5 Florida sits atop the leaderboard at -6, and West Coast Conference foe No. 28 Pepperdine is in fourth place at even par.

Fishburn is tied for ninth place individually after his -2 opening round. Starting the day on the 10th hole, Fishburn made the turn with a birdie on 18. He then birdied three of the next five holes to log four birdies on the day.

CJ Lee fired even par for the Cougars in round one to finish the day tied for 23rd place. Peter Kuest and Rhett Rasmussen shot 78 and 79, respectively, while Kelton Hirsch came in with an 82 after round one.

Spencer Dunaway, who competed as an individual, fired a 71 (-1) and is tied for 15th place overall.

The Cougars will compete in the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Tuesday. Play resumes at 9 a.m. PST. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU men's golf schedule page.