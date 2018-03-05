SALT LAKE CITY — Utah won its third straight game with a 94-80 victory over the Orlando Magic to improve to 34-30 on the season before the Jazz head out on a three-game road trip beginning Wednesday at Indiana.

Turning point: Trailing 39-38 midway through the second quarter, the Jazz finished off the half on a 16-5 run to go into halftime with a 10-point lead and were never really threatened the rest of the way.

The hero: Jazz center Rudy Gobert kept up his strong play of late with his third straight double-double as he finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as well as a couple of blocked shots

3 keys:

• Jonas Jerebko filled in for an injured Derrick Favors (neck strain) and sank 3 of 5 3-pointers for 12 points.

• The Jazz shot 49.3 percent from the field compared to 34.1 percent for Orlando.

• Joe Ingles hit his first four 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point night and also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jazz almanac: (34-30 W3)

Playoff picture: 10th place, 1½ games behind eighth-place Denver

Next 3:

at Indiana, Wednesday, March 7, 5 p.m. MST

at Memphis, Friday, March 9, 6 p.m. MST

at New Orleans, Sunday, March 11, 2 p.m. MDT