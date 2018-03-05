1 of 10
View 10 Items
Rick Bowmer, AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Orlando Magic in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 5, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah won its third straight game with a 94-80 victory over the Orlando Magic to improve to 34-30 on the season before the Jazz head out on a three-game road trip beginning Wednesday at Indiana.

Turning point: Trailing 39-38 midway through the second quarter, the Jazz finished off the half on a 16-5 run to go into halftime with a 10-point lead and were never really threatened the rest of the way.

The hero: Jazz center Rudy Gobert kept up his strong play of late with his third straight double-double as he finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as well as a couple of blocked shots

3 keys:

• Jonas Jerebko filled in for an injured Derrick Favors (neck strain) and sank 3 of 5 3-pointers for 12 points.

• The Jazz shot 49.3 percent from the field compared to 34.1 percent for Orlando.

• Joe Ingles hit his first four 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point night and also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jazz almanac: (34-30 W3)

Playoff picture: 10th place, 1½ games behind eighth-place Denver

Next 3:

at Indiana, Wednesday, March 7, 5 p.m. MST

at Memphis, Friday, March 9, 6 p.m. MST

at New Orleans, Sunday, March 11, 2 p.m. MDT

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.
Add a comment