SALT LAKE CITY — Utah won its third straight game with a 94-80 victory over the Orlando Magic to improve to 34-30 on the season before the Jazz head out on a three-game road trip beginning Wednesday at Indiana.
Turning point: Trailing 39-38 midway through the second quarter, the Jazz finished off the half on a 16-5 run to go into halftime with a 10-point lead and were never really threatened the rest of the way.
The hero: Jazz center Rudy Gobert kept up his strong play of late with his third straight double-double as he finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as well as a couple of blocked shots
3 keys:
• Jonas Jerebko filled in for an injured Derrick Favors (neck strain) and sank 3 of 5 3-pointers for 12 points.
• The Jazz shot 49.3 percent from the field compared to 34.1 percent for Orlando.
• Joe Ingles hit his first four 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point night and also had eight assists and seven rebounds.
Jazz almanac: (34-30 W3)
Playoff picture: 10th place, 1½ games behind eighth-place Denver
Next 3:
at Indiana, Wednesday, March 7, 5 p.m. MST
at Memphis, Friday, March 9, 6 p.m. MST
at New Orleans, Sunday, March 11, 2 p.m. MDT