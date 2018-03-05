No. 46 BYU women's golf sits in sixth place after the first round of the Meadow Club Women's Collegiate on Monday.

Due to cold weather, teams only played 18 holes on Monday instead of the scheduled 36 holes and will finish with 18 holes on Tuesday.

"We played well except for one hole today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "We can play a lot better, and we hope to make the needed adjustments tomorrow."

The Cougars fired a team score of 297 to shoot +9. Washington leads all teams at -5, while West Coast Conference foe San Francisco is tied for second at +3.

Naomi Soifua carded a 73, the lowest round of any Cougar on Monday. The freshman shot -4 through the first nine holes and finished the last nine shooting +5. Soifua is tied for 14th place at +1.

After 18 holes, Kendra Dalton and Anna Kennedy are tied for 23rd place. The duo fired a pair of 74s to shoot +2 in round one. Dalton birdied two holes on Monday, and Kennedy birdied three.

Rose Huang shot +4 in the first round. Huang is tied for 43rd place. Annie Yang is tied for 60th place after she carded a 79.

The Cougars will compete in the second and final round of the Meadow Club Women's Collegiate on Tuesday. Play begins at 9 a.m. PST. Links to the final round live stats can be found on the BYU women's golf schedule page.