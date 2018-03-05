Dixie State’s women’s golf team finds itself in the middle of the pack in seventh place overall after the opening round of play at the 2018 Cal State East Bay/Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout played Monday at the par-72 Callippe Preserve Golf Course.

The Trailblazers rolled in a combined five birdies on day one on their way to a team score of plus-36 324, 18 shots off the pace set by fellow Pacific West Conference member California Baptist (+18, 306), which owns a three-shot lead on second-place Academy of Art (+21, 309). Cal State San Marcos (+25, 313) is in third after 18 holes, followed by Sonoma State (+28, 316) in fourth, Cal State Monterey Bay in fifth (+29, 317) and Simon Fraser (+30, 318) in sixth.

Freshman Kaitlynn Deeble accounted for two of DSU’s five birdies as she finished her opening loop tied for eighth on the leaderboard at 5-over 77, while fellow freshman Cailyn Cardall is in a group of seven golfers tied for 31st at 9-over 81. Junior Katie Ford is tied for 38th after carding a 10-over 82, followed by senior Cobair Collinsworth in t-48th (84, +12) and sophomore Ashley Fernandez in t-65th (87, +15).

Dixie State looks to climb up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 8 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.