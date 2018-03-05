Senior setter Leo Durkin and freshman middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira swept the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors Monday, winning MPSF Offensive Player of the Week and MPSF Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Durkin and Ferreira guided BYU men’s volleyball to a five-set come-from-behind win against No. 8 Pepperdine and an upset sweep of No. 3 UCLA last week to remain perfect in league play.

In the win against the Waves, Durkin put up a season-high 56 assists, a season-high six blocks and tied his career high in kills with three. He set the team to a .355 hitting percentage while adding five digs, the second-most on the team.

Meanwhile, Ferreira collected a career-high 10 blocks — two more than any BYU player in any match this season and four more than any teammate in the match. He also added a career-high six kills on a career-high .714 clip.

Against the Bruins, Durkin contributed 37 assists while leading the team to a .318 clip, the second-straight match above the team average for the year. He also collected three blocks, two digs and an ace.

Ferreira put up a match-high six blocks — three more than any other player on either team. He also added four kills without any errors while hitting at a .500 clip in the upset win.

Durkin and Ferreira were previously named the Off the Block National Setter and National Freshman of the Week, respectively, on Monday. This is the first career MPSF honor for each player.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Brenden Sander have each collected an MPSF Offensive Player of the Week accolade this season, while Miki Jauhiainen and Price Jarman each have an MPSF Defensive Player of the Week award in 2018.

