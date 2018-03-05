After a two-game home stretch, the BYU women’s tennis team travels to Albuquerque to play against New Mexico and New Mexico State this weekend.

Following a great 4-0 sweep last Friday against West Coast Conference foe San Francisco, the Cougars (5-4, 2-1 WCC) look to bounce back to their winning ways in New Mexico after Saturday’s loss to Washington State.

New Mexico also took on Pac-12 opponents this past weekend at home. The Lobos had a rousing win against Utah on Friday, beating the Utes, 4-2. However, they came up short to Colorado on Saturday, losing 5-2, and falling to 2-4 on the season. BYU is 34-5 against New Mexico historically.

This past weekend, New Mexico State lost three-straight matches at home. On Friday, the Aggies lost to Wyoming, 2-5, and were swept by Colorado, 4-0, the next day. On Sunday, In the final match of the home stretch, New Mexico State lost to UT Arlington, 5-1, and dropped to a 4-8 record. The Cougars are undefeated, 13-0, all-time against the Aggies.

BYU will play at the University of New Mexico on Friday, March 9, at 5 p.m. MST. The following day, New Mexico State will travel to UNM to play the Cougars at 12 p.m. Both matches will be played at the McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.

Information regarding live stats and a live video stream will be available on the BYU women’s tennis schedule page.