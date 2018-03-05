BYU men’s tennis travels to Stockton, California, for its second conference match against Pacific on Friday, March 9, at 12 p.m. PST, at the Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center.

The Cougars (10-1, 1-0 WCC) had a solid 6-1 victory over Idaho State last weekend. With Sean Hill out, senior John Pearce stepped up and led the team with wins in both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardo continue to see success in singles.

The Tigers (3-10, 0-0 WCC) are coming off a 4-1 win against Hawaii at the Pacific Mountain Invitational. Pacific will open conference play this weekend against BYU. The roster boasts a younger lineup, with the majority being sophomores. The Cougars clinched a close 4-3 victory over the Tigers last year.

Results will be updated following the match on the men’s schedule page.

