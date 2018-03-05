Utah State women's tennis (6-6, 0-0 Mountain West) will face Boston University (5-4, 2-0 Patriot League) in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. MT.

"It is always nice playing against programs that we don't normally get to compete against," head coach Sean McInerney said. "Boston U is a very good program, and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing such a successful program."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 7-4 at the No. 1 spot and senior Sabrina Demerath who is 6-6 playing everywhere in the lineup except for the No. 3 spot. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 3-0 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Sophomore Sophia Haleas and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor are 3-2 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, while O'Meara and Pisareva are 3-3 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

The match marks the first meeting between the Aggies and Terriers, as well as being the first time USU will compete against a team from Massachusetts. In singles, freshman Katya Martens leads Boston University with a 6-1 mark at the Nos. 3, 5 and 6 spots. In doubles, freshman Lily Burchell and junior Remi Ramos are 5-4 at the No. 1 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.