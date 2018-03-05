Outfielder Brock Hale of BYU has been selected as the Rawlings West Coast Conference Player of the Week for his performance at now No. 15 Auburn.

The junior from Mesa, Arizona raised his batting average from .176 to .279 in the doubleheader, netting five RBIs last Saturday against Auburn. Hale ended up hitting 4-for-4 in game one, including a three-run homer and double in game one of the doubleheader. In the nightcap, he hit a solo home run and another double in batting 2-for-5.

Hale was a preseason All-WCC selection by Perfect Game, is listed as the No. 3 “Top 2018 Drafts” by Baseball America and the No. 6 “Top 2018 Prospects” by D1baseball.com.

Last season, Hale won the Rawlings WCC Player of the Week honor for his performance against Utah and Portland.

Loyola Marymount’s Codie Paiva was selected as last week’s Rawlings WCC Pitcher of the Week.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.