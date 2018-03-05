Middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira was named the Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. National Freshman of the Week, the organization announced Monday.

In his first-ever two starts last week, Ferreira collected career highs to help BYU men’s volleyball remain perfect in MPSF play.

In a five-set come-from-behind win against No. 8 Pepperdine, he collected a career-high 10 blocks — two more than any BYU player in any match this season and four more than any teammate in the match. Ferreira also added a career-high six kills on a career-high .714 clip.

Then, in a sweep of No. 3 UCLA, he put up a match-high six blocks, which were three more than any other player on either team. Ferreira also added four kills without any errors while hitting at a .500 clip in the upset win.

The Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. National Freshman of the Week is presented each week during the regular season to the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball freshman who had the most outstanding performance.

This is the third time this season that a BYU player has been named the Off the Block National Freshman of the Week. Opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez is a two-time recipient of the national honor so far this season.

This is Ferreira’s first weekly national honor of his career.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.