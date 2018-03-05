No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball travels to Honolulu, Hawai’i, this week for a trio of matches against No. 11 Penn State, No. 8 Lewis and No. 2 Hawai’i.

Last week, the Cougars (14-4, 7-0 MPSF) won a five-set come-from-behind thriller against No. 8 Pepperdine before sweeping No. 3 UCLA to stay at the top of the conference standings.

No. 11 Penn State

BYU faces Penn State (10-4, 5-2 EIVA) on Thursday, March 8, at 4 p.m. HST, at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Cougars lead the overall series history with the Nittany Lions, 11-6. BYU has won the past six-straight meetings but is just 3-2 when facing Penn State on a neutral court.

The Nittany Lions are just 3-2 in their last five matches, most recently sweeping NJIT before falling in five to Princeton.

No. 8 Lewis

The Cougars compete against the Flyers (13-5, 5-2 MIVA) on Friday, March 9, at 4 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center. BYU holds a 16-3 advantage in the series history with Lewis. The Cougars have won three straight against the Flyers, including picking up a four-set win in Provo earlier this season.

Lewis has won five of its last six matches, falling only on the road to Loyola-Chicago.

No. 2 Hawai’i

BYU finishes out the week playing Hawai’i (11-2, 1-1 Big West) on Saturday, March 10, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Cougars are 40-19 all-time against the Warriors. BYU had won six-consecutive matchups until being swept by Hawai’i in the semifinals of last season’s MPSF Tournament.

The Warriors’ two losses this year come from series splits with UCLA and UC Irvine.

Saturday’s match against Hawai’i will be televised live by Spectrum Sports. Live stats will also be available for all three matches. Links can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.