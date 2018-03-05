BYU junior outfielder Lexi Tarrow received her second career West Coast Conference Softball Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.

Tarrow batted .700 on the week for the Cougars in games against No. 1 Washington, No. 11 Alabama, Northwestern and Portland State. She scored six runs on seven hits while also adding four RBIs and a home run. Additionally, Tarrow stole four bases.

Her season batting average of .373 is second on the team, while her 19 hits tie for second.

This is BYU’s first conference Player of the Week honor this season. Arissa Paulson was the Pitcher of the Week the second week of competition.

San Diego sophomore pitcher Delaney Heller was named WCC Pitcher of the Week.

Player of the Week also nominated: Sydney Lahners, Pacific; Kimiko Zapanta, Saint Mary’s; Taylor Spence, San Diego

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Arissa Paulson, BYU; Megan Walters, Pacific