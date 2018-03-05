Senior setter Leo Durkin was named the Off the Block/Molten National Setter of the Week, the organization announced Monday.

Durkin guided BYU men’s volleyball to a five-set come-from-behind win against No. 8 Pepperdine and an upset sweep of No. 3 UCLA last week to remain perfect in MPSF play.

In the win against the Waves, Durkin put up a season-high 56 assists, a season-high six blocks and tied his career high in kills with three. He set the team to a .355 hitting percentage while adding five digs—the second-most on the team.

In the win against the Bruins, Durkin contributed 37 assists while leading the team to a .318 clip—the second-straight match above the team average for the year. He also collected three blocks, two digs and an ace.

The Off the Block/Molten National Position Player of the Week awards recognize the libero, middle attacker, opposite, outside attacker and setter who had the best performances in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball during the week.

The Off the Block staff determines each award recipient. While there are other weekly national awards in college men’s volleyball, these are the only position-based weekly awards.

This is Durkin’s first weekly national honor of the season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.