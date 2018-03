As the 2018 track season gets underway this weekend with large meets at Snow Canyon and Grand High School, here’s a look back at athletes with top performances from the 2017 season who are back again this year. The performances listed below ranked in the top 15 at the end of last season in each event.

Big names returning this season on the boys side include Dallin Draper (Delta), Dominic Bentil (Lone Peak), Aidan Troutner (Timpview), Caleb Armstrong (Hurricane), Xakai Harry (Davis) and William Prettyman (East).

Harry is the state record holder in the long jump after clearing 23’10.50 at the BYU Invitational last May.

On the girls side, marquee returning athletes include Jaslyn Gardner (Enterprise), Emily Ellis (Lone Peak), Meghan Hunter (Provo), Adara Christensen (Westlake) and Hannah Stetler (Bingham).

Gardner is the state record holder in the 200 meters as she ran 23.75 at last year’s BYU Invitational. Christensen and Stetler are both state record holders in the pole vault after they both cleared 11’11.75 at last year’s state meet.

Boys top returning performances

100 meters

10.61 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Sr. (4/10 at Region 13)

10.76 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

10.76 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10.91 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (5/6 at BYU)

11.00 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11.06 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11.07 — Alex Cardona, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/11 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 10.47 set by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

21.40 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21.53 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

21.56 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

22.07 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (5/11 at Regio 2)

22.15 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (5/6 at BYU)

22.22 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

22.26 — Silas Young, Stansbury, Jr. (4/22 at Stansbury)

22.31 — Brendon Redford, Davis, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 21.17 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

400 meters

48.56 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.62 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49.14 — Turner Koyle, Millard, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49.24 — Zach Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/6 at Fremont)

49.37 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/11 at Region 9)

49.44 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:53.80 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:53.88 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

1:53.61 — Zach Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/11 at Region 1)

1:55.06 — Bronson Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 set by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:12.18 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

4:14.19 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

4:14.25 — Zach Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

4:15.87 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

4:16.57 — Bronson Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:03.50 — Aiden Troutner, Timvpiew, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

9:04.51 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

9:14.97 — Bronson Winter, Fremont, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

9:19.68 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

9:21.46 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 set by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.55 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

14.89 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

14.95 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.97 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Sr. (4/21 at Weber)

15.05 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.22 — Braden Miles, Northridge, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.25 — Trenton Maurer, Cedar, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.33 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.37 — Spencer James, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 13.81 set by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

38.46 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.78 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.87 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.94 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

39.42 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 36.30 set by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

High jump

6’08 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

6’06 — Chris Ohman, Springville, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

6’04 — Jacob Dowdell, Olympus, Sr. (3/11 at Kearns)

6’04 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

6’04 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, So. (4/29 at Davis)

6’04 — Acey Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 set by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

(SR) 23’10.50 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

23’00.50 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

22’01.75 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

21’11.50 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/11 at Region 8)

21’11.25 — Jacob Mpungi, Pine View, Sr. (5/11 at Region 9)

21’10.25 — Kayden Hossfeld, Olympus, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21’09.50 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Sr. (3/15 at Canyon View)

21’09.25 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017

Shot put

57’03.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (5/10 at Region 13)

56’02.50 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

52’00.50 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

51’10.00 — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

50’06.50 — Easton Payne, Bear River, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

50’04.00 — Kyle Abundo, Juan Diego, Sr. (4/29 at Orem)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 set by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

155’11.75 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

155’02.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (4/8 at Milford)

153’02.50 — Garrett Ford, Northridge, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

148’09.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Sr. (5/6 at Herriman)

146’06.50 — Jason Andersen, Lehi, Sr. (5/11 at Region 4)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 set by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

187’07.25 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

179’08.50 — Trenton Mauer, Cedar, Sr. (5/11 at Region 9)

177’03.50 — Isaac Tribett, Salem Hills, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

173’01.00 — Kade Harrop, Ben Lomond, Sr. (4/22 at Morgan)

173’00.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/11 at Region 4)

171’07.00 — Matt Kitchen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 set by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

14’00 — Trenton James, Riverton, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

14’00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Jr. (5/11 at Region 4)

13’06 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, Jr. (3/29 at Utah State)

13’06 — Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 set by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top returning performances

100 meters

11.87 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

12.30 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

13.31 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

12.38 — Abby Tycksen, Herriman, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

12.41 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

12.47 — Kate Kranz, Judge Memorial, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

12.48 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

12.53 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (4/22 at Dixie)

12.57 — Kate Kranz, Judge, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 11.68 set by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

(SR) 23.75 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

24.58 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

24.88 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

24.91 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/6 at Herriman)

25.20 — Emma Newbold, Herriman, Sr. (5/11 at Region 4)

25.29 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.61 — Kate Kranz, Judge Memorial, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

25.62 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.75 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

54.35 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

54.80 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

56.14 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

56.40 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (5/11 at Region 9)

57.17 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

57.23 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

57.43 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (5/11 at Region 7)

57.91 — Rachael Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

57.93 — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, So. (5/11 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 53.39 set by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

800 meters

2:13.26 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:15.19 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:15.37 — McKenna Lee, Weber, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:17.41 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:17.62 — Katie Duckworth, Olympus, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

2:17.68 — Aniya Bobo, Weber, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

2:17.74 — Kaysie Klemic, Cedar, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:17.94 — Allison Warner, Mountain View, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:18.01 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:18.10 — Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 set by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

5:00.98 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View (5/6 at BYU)

5:01.21 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

5:02.91 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

5:03.40 — Lexi Wright, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

5:03.43 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

5:04.25 — Kate Richardson, Layton, Jr. (5/19 at State Meet)

5:04.85 — Tess McInelly, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/19 at State Meet)

5:04.97 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, Jr. (5/19 at State Meet)

5:05.66 — Abby West, Wasatch, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:52.57 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10:53.91 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10:57.07 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10:58.82 — Tess McInelly, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10:59.20 — Kate Richardson, Layton, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

11:00.08 — Camille Wirthlin, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11:02.02 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11:02.05 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

11:05.91 — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

14.75 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Sr. (5/11 at Region 2)

14.79 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.11 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

15.14 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.17 — Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/11 at Region 6)

15.22 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.23 — Stephanie Tervort, ALA, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

Note: State record is 14.08 set by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

43.78 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.06 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

45.02 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

45.09 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

45.25 — Becky Swanson, Davis, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

45.60 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 41.54 set by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

High jump

5’07 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5’04 — Heather Gneiting, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

5’04 — Mackenzie Jones, South Sevier, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

5’03 — Andreanna McKee, Box Elder, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

5’03 — Rachel Garner, Bonneville, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’03 — Kimberlin Cox, Davis, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

5’03 — Paige McKenna Woods Cross, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

5’03 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

5’03 — Paige McKenna, Woods Cross, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

5’03 — Daisy Barker, Ogden, Sr. (5/11 at Region 5)

5’03 — Lauren Montgomery, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5’03 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5’03 — Jayde Moon, Duchesne, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 set by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’03.50 — Brianna White, West, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

18’01.00 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

18’00.25 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

17’10.05 — Taylor Abbott, Ogden, Sr. (5/11 at Region 5)

17’09.00 — Daisy Barker, Ogden, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

17’05.50 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/11 at Region 4)

17’05.00 — Julia Miller, Bountiful, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

17’02.25 — Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 set by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

40’00.00 — Ella Burrows, Dixie, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

38’10.00 — Mary Page, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

38’09.50 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (5/11 at Region 11)

38’03.50 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

38’01.75 — Josie Williams, Roy, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

37’03.25 — Leia Lapuaho, Herriman, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 set by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

126’10.75 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

119’08.00 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

113’08.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (4/22 at Morgan)

110’04.00 — Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, Sr. (5/11 at Region 5)

112’08.75 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 set by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

129’08.75 — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

127’00.50 — Linley White, Beaver, Sr. (5/6 at BYU)

125’11.00 — Lauren Olsen, Westlake, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

124’01.00 — Asha Anderson, Delta, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

121’11.75 — Samantha Crane, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

120’05.00 — Ellison Weaver, Union, So. (4/22 at Stansbury)

120’05.00 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Jr. (5/11 at Region 20)

120’02.50 — Abigail Woolsey, Richfield, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

119’08.25 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, Jr. (5/6 at BYU)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 set by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

(SR) 11’11.75 — Adara Christensen, Westlake, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

(SR) 11’11.75 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

10’00 — Tara Sharp, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/29 at Davis)

10’00 — Anna Parkinson, Riverton, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

9’06 — Ali Horsfall, Syracuse, Sr. (5/11 at Region 2)

9’06 — Maysen Rollo, Riverton, Sr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 11’11.75 by Bingham’s Hannah Stetler and Westlake’s Adara Christensen in 2017